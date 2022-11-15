Uslysh menya

Not Available

1917, under the pretext of revolutionary ideas, the Chekist performs lynching on civilians in the village. Nowadays. 12-year-old city boy Vasya, together with his parents and older sister, finds himself in the same village in which several courtyards miraculously survived. The remaining few villagers live without light, communications and other benefits of civilization. But this does not prevent them from being happy. Vasya and his sister are destined to correct mistakes made in the past.