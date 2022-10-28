Usop Wilcha : Menghonjang Makhluk Muzium

Not Available

A Malaysian museum organises an exhibition on western ghosts and goblins in an effort to attract more visitors to the museum. However, the exhibition is done with a motive - to bring back Count Dracula, also known as Vlad the Impaler, back to life. Dracula`s wish for an immortal life will lead the country into chaos. Nevertheless, the wax figures of famous rulers such as Perak Man, Sultan Melaka, Bendahara Tun Perpatih Putih and Datuk Maharaja Lela, also come to life with a mission to stop Count Dracula and save their descendants.