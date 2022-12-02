Ustadi Ustad Se

Not Available

Young Seema lives a middle-classed lifestyle along with her grandmother and maternal uncle, Kamdev. She is friendly with Rajesh, and another young boy, Sanjay, also wants to be her friend, but she rejects him. Then the region is devastated by floods and she is separated from Rajesh. Years later, Seema has grown up and much to her delight gets re-united with Rajesh. Her grandmother happily arranges their marriage. On the day of the marriage, a beautiful young woman, Prema, along with a young child in her arms, stops the marriage, claiming that Rajesh is already married to her and is the father of her child. Watch what impact this has on Seema and on her grandmother.