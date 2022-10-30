Ustaz, Mu Tunggu Aku Datang!

Not Available

Dadu is a youth who is just drifting aimlessly from day to day. He is often fired from his jobs and has never been serious about anything. Dadu lives in the same house as Muiz, a freeloader who depends on Dadu to provide for him. The two of them have never been religious until one day, Dadu's cousin Hamzah comes to stay. Hamzah is now a devout Muslim and often goes to the mosque to pray and listen to preaches. Astounded by the change in Hamzah, Dadu and Muiz are determined to change themselves as well, but the path to God is not an easy one.