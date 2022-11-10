Usury and Fatherhood

Not Available

In respect to other FAI films, it contains quite an innovative scene, in which the loan shark is on a train, looking out the window, made with a sort of “track after” shot. The camera was fixed on the outside of the train, and when the train started going, the camera filmed the moving landscape. Much of the footage was shot in exteriors. There are numerous views of Rome, including one of Castel Sant’Angelo, while several scenes are set on the beach, probably on the coast of Lazio. The film was hailed by critics. “An exciting film: there are some beautiful scenes. The actors deserve heartfelt congratulations and praise.” (Lazzaro, “La Cine-Fono”, Naples, 4/4/1914)