Not Available

Usury and Fatherhood

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    In respect to other FAI films, it contains quite an innovative scene, in which the loan shark is on a train, looking out the window, made with a sort of “track after” shot. The camera was fixed on the outside of the train, and when the train started going, the camera filmed the moving landscape. Much of the footage was shot in exteriors. There are numerous views of Rome, including one of Castel Sant’Angelo, while several scenes are set on the beach, probably on the coast of Lazio. The film was hailed by critics. “An exciting film: there are some beautiful scenes. The actors deserve heartfelt congratulations and praise.” (Lazzaro, “La Cine-Fono”, Naples, 4/4/1914)

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images