Utada Hikaru WILD LIFE

Not Available

In August 2010, popular singer-songwriter Utada Hikaru announced that she would take an indefinite break from music starting in 2011. In addition to releasing her second compilation album, she also gave two "temporary farewell" concerts - titled Wild Life - in Yokohama Arena on December 8-9, 2010. In addition to simultaneous broadcast in Japanese cinemas, the December 8 concert was also streamed live on the Internet, breaking the video site's global record for simultaneous accesses.