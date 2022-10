Not Available

"Utburd" is the myth about the children abandoned in the woods to die. Adrian is trying to depict this tale of old in his second novel, but he is suffering from total writer's block. He joins childhood friend Kristine and three other companions on a cabin outing to get away from the writing. But when they get to the woods, he tells of the legend. Suddenly the group isn't so sure anymore: is "Utburd" really just an old ghost story?