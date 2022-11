Not Available

On this release, the inimitable Ute Lemper entertains an audience at the Café Carlyle in New York City . The show formed part of Lemper's world tour, and saw the talented singer performing a meticulously arranged set. Tackling works by Berthold Brecht, Kurt Weill, Jacques Brel, and other celebrated songsmiths,Lemper also adds some original material into the mix, and turns the set into a cohesive whole by staging dramatic scenes between each song.