A traumatic incident from his childhood has left Ravi, the son of a dhobi, with dissociative identity disorder. One day, after a night of inebriation, he wakes up to realise that he was out for a month! And, he starts hearing a voice in his head — from a king, no less — commanding him to act as it wishes. Meanwhile, a businessman claims that Ravi, as Vasu, robbed him off Rs 400 crore. What is happening to Ravi, and how does Arun Bose, a doctor, fit in this bizarre tale?