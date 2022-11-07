1983

Utilities

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 14th, 1983

Studio

Moviestore Entertainment

One of Bob Hunt's neighbours' electricity is cut off because she cannot pay the bill. She is assisted by contributions, and the bill is paid entirely in pennies, though the clerk is belatedly told that payment is not accepted in such a large quantity of coins. Unfortunately, the electric company fails to reconnect the power due to a communications snafu, and the elderly woman is taken to hospital suffering hypothermia. Hunt sets off on a vendetta of revenge, sabotaging assorted support systems.

Cast

Brooke AdamsMarion Edwards
John MarleyRoy Blue
Helen BurnsRuby Blue
Jane MallettDr. Martha
John CorbettReporter #1
Steve PernieWalt

Images