"Utopia - C" is an experimental animated short film/animated documentary about my personal experiences and hometown-observations in this strange time that we are going through right now: On March 4th 2020 by incident I happened to be in my hometown Salzburg/Austria. Then things became weird and "coronoid". So I stayed and on March 15th I decided to shut down/shut up in Salzburg to work on these personal/animated hometown coronicles, that deal with some places I grew up with but also with some of my thoughts and observations between March and June 2020.