Founded by Todd Rundgren, the 1970s progressive-rock band Utopia reunited in 1992 for a concert at Tokyo's Gotanda Kani Hoken Hall. The group performs 11 hits, including "Fix Your Gaze," "Love in Action," "Princess of the Universe," "Back on the Street," "Just One Victory," "Love Is the Answer" and "Caravan." Front-man Rundgren shares the spotlight with bass player Kasim Sultan, drummer Willie Wilcox and keyboardist Roger Powell.