Junichi, a seasoned sound mixer, was trying to look after his dying wife. Shaken by her illness, Junichi goes out to where he and his wife had traveled to 30 years ago. In a different place, Chika and Yukko visit Yukari's home for her birthday. An exciting time for the girls alone in the house. But their friendship begins to crack when an unexpected guest arrives. Two different stories collide in an unexpected way traveling between past and present, imagination and reality.