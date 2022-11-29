Utta Danella - Mit dir die Sterne sehen

Not Available

Pretty Floriane does not believe in love anymore, since she has learned that her boyfriend is really married and does not even think about leaving his wife. Surprisingly, the charming townspeople Sebastian comes into their lives: The handsome contractor was actually just passing through - but after a car breakdown, he hired himself in Florianes small country inn. It does not take long for an intimate love to develop between the two. But then it turns out that Sebastian also has a girlfriend who is ready to fight him.