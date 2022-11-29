Not Available

Utta Danella - Mit dir die Sterne sehen

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Pretty Floriane does not believe in love anymore, since she has learned that her boyfriend is really married and does not even think about leaving his wife. Surprisingly, the charming townspeople Sebastian comes into their lives: The handsome contractor was actually just passing through - but after a car breakdown, he hired himself in Florianes small country inn. It does not take long for an intimate love to develop between the two. But then it turns out that Sebastian also has a girlfriend who is ready to fight him.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images