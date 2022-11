Not Available

After his wife passes away and a heart attack forces him to retire, middle-aged widower Raghuveer Rajadhyaksh (Shivaji Satham) moves back to his hometown of Mumbai , where he reconnects with his first love, Durgi (Neena Kulkarni). The pair quickly finds that the years have done little to diminish their feelings for each other. Director Bipin Nadkarni's tender romantic drama is based on Jaywant Dalvi's acclaimed play "Durgi."