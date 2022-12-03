Uttharavindri Ulle Vaa

Not Available

The movie deals with four friends. Ravichandran, the hero, is the son of a rich man (Veera Raghavan), and he along with his three friends Nagesh, Mali and Murthy, lives in a mansion owned by his father. While they plan to go on a holiday, a young woman (Kanchana) sneaks into the bungalow, fleeing from danger, and begs the hero to offer her solace for two days. He agrees and the trip is cancelled. Kanchanca and Ravichandran fall in love. Another woman (Vijaya Chandrika) suddenly appears one night and leaves her child, Baby Shanthi, with a note claiming that she is Mali’s daughter. Mali asserts that he has never seen the baby before and asserts that he doesn’t know the woman in the letter. But he falls for the child and brings her up with love and affection.