Not Available

Uuno Turhapuro armeijan leivissä

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Filmituotanto Spede Pasanen

Uuno is forced to complete his mandatory military service when it is revealed that he only spent one day in the army in his youth. As is typical of the Turhapuro series his family and friends become closely tied in with these events. His friends Härski Hartikainen and Sörsselssön return to the army for a refresher course and by chance Uuno's father-in-law, Councillor Tuura is made the Finnish Defence Minister. In one of the most memorable scenes, Uuno's wife, Elisabeth, dresses as Uuno and substitutes him for a day as Uuno has an apparently urgent meeting (at a restaurant) and while becoming lost in the woods with a malfunctioning radio, Tuura accidentally declares war on Sweden.

Cast

Marjatta RaitaElisabeth Turhapuro
Spede PasanenHärski Hartikainen
Simo SalminenEngineer Sörsselssön
Vesa-Matti LoiriUuno Turhapuro

View Full Cast >

Images