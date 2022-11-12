Not Available

UxÅ – A Journey to the heart of the Umeå hardcore Scene

    The Swedish city of Umeå is 1 hardcore band for every 500 souls. It’s also a hotspot for vegan activism, mosh pit action, straight edge culture and kids in shambles. UxÅ, A journey to the heart of the Umeå Hardcore scene tells the story of the explosion of this massive counter-culture in Northern Sweden. Childhood friends and passionate about the different punk scenes, Gianni Manno, Romain Massé and Théophile Pillault present a historical documentary that reaches out to the pioneers of the movement and uncover a dynamic, free, instinctive and unique culture.

