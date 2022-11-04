Uyarndha Ullam

Not Available

Anand(Kamal Haasan) is a spoilt young man whose parents have died leaving behind a huge inheritance. He spends all his waking hours boozing and gambling with his buddies. One such night, he ends up in a brawl with some rowdies, but a stranger Selvam(Radharavi) comes to his rescue. Selvam beats up the rowdies and takes Anand back to his bungalow. A drunk Anand forces Selvam to spend the night in his house. However, the next day, he has no recollection of the previous night's events. His servant Mani(Janagaraj) and accountant Nagapillai(V. K. Ramasamy) come to Selvam's aid. In appreciation, Anand appoints Selvam as his Personal Assistant.