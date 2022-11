Not Available

Directed by K. Shankar, this Indian drama tells the story of a corrupt zamindar who cheats the poor residents of his town with unreasonable loan rates. When the zamindar's son becomes interested in a local villager, he uses his position to harass the family of her fiancé, who've put up their farmland as collateral for a loan. Now, they'll have to pull together to fight the greedy scoundrel who's determined to rip them apart.