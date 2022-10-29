Not Available

Many Syrians fleeing the civil war in their country are settled in camps near the Turkish-Syrian border, living in temporary container houses. While they suffer losses of their loved ones, exile and other miseries of war, they still hang on to their hopes of going back home someday. Five Syrians who stay in the Öncüpınar Refugee Camp tell us about their hopes, fears and anxieties for a future that is becoming more unclear each day. In Distant, we witness the intimate stories of individuals who are mere statistics in headline stories.