V chyornykh peskakh

There is a civil war in Central Asia. Bai-rapist kills the whole family of a Turkmen young man, the shepherd Chara Esenov. The surviving Chara, avenging the scolded honor of her young sister, single-handedly pursues Shamurad Khan, the head of the local Basmachi gang. Acquaintance with the Red Army soldier clarifies the meaning of the fight to the hero of the film, he adjoins the Red Guard, opposing the Basmachi, and, giving up personal revenge, once leads Shamurad into a detachment for a legal trial ...