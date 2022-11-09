В края на лятото

Not Available

Sick and tired of the daily grind, engineer Filip Gerakov encounters on the beach Maria, eccentric wife of a prosperous research associate. Maria leads a leisurely if somewhat dull existence. Deep down, she craves for normal, spontaneous relationships and emotions. Filip and Maria soon make friends. They find in each other what they themselves have lacked. Their friendship gradually grows in love. Sharing their dreams and making plans for the future, the lovers vow to be inseparable and to make a new life. One day Maria's husband arrives in his black limousine. Watched at a distance by Filip, Maria makes her choice: she leaves with her husband, opting for the good life she is used to.