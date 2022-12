Not Available

Commemorating V8, the historic and legendary Argentine heavy metal band, in a tribute show that was recorded live on March 12, 2011 at the Flores Theater in Buenos Aires. The tribute that was born from an idea of the drummer Gustavo Rowek (one of the founders of the band), was seconded by the vocalist Walter Meza (Horcas), the bassist “Topo” Yañez (Horcas) and the personal guitar of Antonio “Tano” Romano (Hermética, Malón, Simbiosis, Razones Concientes).