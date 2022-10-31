Not Available

Sundararajan (Shiva) comes to Chennai from Coimbatore on his way to Saudi Arabia. He is received by Marthandam (S. P. B. Charan), a veterinary doctor, who is going to marry his sister soon. After the travel agent informs Sura that he cannot taste liquor or women in Saudi, he, along with Marthandam, goes to a wine shop to have the last gulp. It’s a dry day thanks to elections. Though disappointed, Sura is determined to taste the ‘quarter’ and starts his journey to various places in Chennai where he is told that liquor would be available. He goes to a politico who supplies wine for votes, a star hotel, an Anglo-Indian group of youngsters, a fish market, a gambling den, a kulfi shop and a brothel house among other places, all in search of ‘quarter’.