Rahul and Puja are married and totally devoted to each other. One day they meet with a terrible accident and Rahul loses his eyesight. On a business trip abroad Rahul meets a friend Karan. Impressed by his dynamism and business acumen, Rahul asks him to join his business. They return to India and Puja is stunned to see her husband with her friend Karan. Rahul's love for Puja is blind and unquestioning. Karan's love for Puja is obsessive and uncontrollable. Puja is trapped between a blind husband and a sighted lover.