Vaada film Sundar C and Sheryl Brindo in lead. Sundar C is essaying the role of a person who avenges the person who has spoilt his life. Sheryl Pinto acts as an ardent fan of MGR and she feels her husband Sundar C should also be like him. Both of them dance for the song Enakku Needhan MGR Unakku Naan Dhan Saroja Devi.