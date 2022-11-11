Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi!

Not Available

Aditya Singh, fondly called Adi Chachu by the children of his brother, lives in a large mansion in Mumbai with his brother, sister-in-law, sister and grandmother. He is the only one working in the family. He falls in love with a local teacher, Priya. They confess their feelings to each other and plan a wedding. However, before the wedding day Adi is run over by a truck to save Parth and dies. In afterlife, he meets The Hindu God of Death, Yamraj, a kind-hearted, emotional deity with designer clothes and an red old car. Yamraj allows Adi to go back to Earth as a ghost to stop his evil uncle who wants to sell Adi's mansion to industrialist Hirachand. Adi enlists the aid of Shakti, a little boy, in order to save his family home.