Not Available

Vaaimai is an upcoming Indian Tamil film written and directed by A. Senthil Kumar, a former associate of Vasantha Balan. It has Shanthnu Bhagyaraj's and Muktha Bhanu of Thaamirabharani fame in the lead roles. The film marks the return of ace comedian Goundamani, while Thyagarajan, Ramki, Urvashi, Manoj K. Bharathi and Poornima Bhagyaraj are also part of the cast. The film started in February 2013.