Not Available

Vaaimai

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Min Max Movies

    Vaaimai is an upcoming Indian Tamil film written and directed by A. Senthil Kumar, a former associate of Vasantha Balan. It has Shanthnu Bhagyaraj's and Muktha Bhanu of Thaamirabharani fame in the lead roles. The film marks the return of ace comedian Goundamani, while Thyagarajan, Ramki, Urvashi, Manoj K. Bharathi and Poornima Bhagyaraj are also part of the cast. The film started in February 2013.

    Cast

    		Thiagarajan
    		GoundamaniBenny
    		Urvashi
    		Poornima Bhagyaraj
    		Namo Narayanan
    		Muktha George

    View Full Cast >

    Images