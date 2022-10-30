Not Available

Meera Nandan from Kerala does a good job as well the other missy Shruthi Nair. Meera suits the role of an innocent girl while Shruthi as a local flower vendor excels with her vocalism and slang. On the pars, the other guys enacting Akil associates’ roles are good enough with their style. Musical score by Ilayaraja is commendable and yet there are no need for certain songs in the film. Background score is good adding more flavors to the film’s pace. Azhagappan’s cinematography is embellishing the screens. Screenplay is quite middling on certain points and Ananda Narayanan should’ve corrected them. On the whole, the film has probabilities of fetching good reviews from down-south audiences and by word of mouth will have a slow pick-up.