Not Available

Vaana (translation: Rain) is a 2008 Telugu film starring Vinay Rai and Meera Chopra in the lead roles, while Suman plays a supporting role. M.S. Raju produces and directs this film while debutant, Kamalakar composed music for the project.[2] It is a remake of Kannada language film, Mungaru Male.[3] The film was dubbed and released in Tamil as Gnabagangal Thaalattum.