Not Available

Karthik, a young lawyer falls in love with Poongothai, daughter of a businessman Vijayakumar. Vijayakumar and Poongothai's sister run a Multi-level marketing and are imprisoned for false accusations. Karthik brings Poongothai to his parents and seeks the permission from them – Nasser, a speech impaired person and Revathy, his mother. Karthik and Poongothai eventually get married after his parents consent.