Vaaname Ellai is a 1992 Indian Tamil language Drama film directed by K. Balachander starring Anand Babu, Ramya Krishnan, Madhoo, Vishali Kannadasan, Rajesh and Babloo Prithviraj. K. Balachander won the Filmfare Award for Best Director – Tamil. The story involves five characters from different background, who got vexed with their lives, jointly decide to end their lives together, but begin a short journey of 100 days to live together happily before dying. After a series of events, arrival of orphan baby into their life & gaining inspiration from many of the disabled persons who had achieved things and also from the advice they give them, the four youths decide to life a long and brave life.