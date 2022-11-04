Vaanathaippola

Not Available

ellaichaamy (Vijayakanth) thinks the world of his three brothers, even giving up marriage when he learns that the woman he loves plans to send them to a hostel after the wedding. The brothers live with their grandmother (S. N. Lakshmi). He works hard to raise them and they too reciprocate his love and affection. The eldest of the three, Muthu (Vijayakanth again), is a cook in a small hotel, When Vellachamy learns that Muthu is in love with his childhood playmate (Meena) he goes to the city to his friend (Rajiv) with the marriage proposal. Only to be insulted! Circumstances bring Muthu to the city, to the girl's palatial bungalow where he works as a cook. The girl is arrogant and rude till she realises that Muthu is her childhood pal. And now it is she who does all the wooing and persuades her father to get her married to Muthu.