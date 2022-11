Not Available

Vaanmathi is a girl born into a wealthy family. Within a year of her birth, her mother, Padmavathy, is forced to live away from her husband with Vaanmathi. Years later, the grown-up Vaanmathi has taken to teasing everyone around her just for sport. A youth named Krishna falls prey to her teasings: When Vaanmathi informs Krishna that she loves him, he asks her announce this publicly at his birthday party … and there, the troubles begin.