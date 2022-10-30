Vaastupurush

Not Available

Dr. Bhaskar, a Magsaysay Award winner, returns to his native village after forty years accompanied by his doctor son and American daughter-in-law. While watching the ruins of his ancestral manor, Dr. Bhaskar remembers the critical year before his joining medical college. It was not his Gandhian freedom fighter father nor his feudal uncle or romantic elder brother, but his mother who motivated him to be a doctor for the service of the poor. She believed that is the only way to appease the Guardian Spirit of the house. Bhaskar is indebted to another woman, Krishnatai, his brother's lower caste lover, who was enlightened enough to support his mother's dream. Bhaskar is now back home to fulfill the wish of his mother