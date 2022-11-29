Vacaciones con Fidel

Not Available

Tristán is a journalist with deep political convictions who worked for years doing research. Once married with three children, he accepts a much more remunerative job on television and, little by little, he finds himself involved in a life that he did not expect. Now he has a house of his own and his children attend a private school. But one day, faced with the possibility of spending a family vacation at Disney World in Orlando, she decides that her children know Cuba and that they explore a world very different from the one they know.