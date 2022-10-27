Not Available

A top actress, the daughter-in-law for a wealthy family and an innocent bride to be were once good friends. Someone then threatens to reveal their pasts if they don't seduce three men. The three men are a photographer, a wealthy man and humorous guy. They have a secret hobby, ordinary people could not understand. By chance, these three men and women meet and they all go on vacation to a paradise like place. But, that is all part of a scheme. Who is behind the scheme?