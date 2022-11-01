1984

Vacation of Petrov and Vasechkin, Usual and Incredible

  • Comedy
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 2nd, 1984

Studio

Not Available

In the first part, the students complain that classic works of literature have no bearing on modern life - and find themselves in a situation strangely resembling something they've read... It's Gogol's "Inspector General" - but set in a summer camp... In the second part, after reading Don Quixote, the ever-adventurous Vasechkin convinces more cautious Petrov that he has found a game that they could play for life. No sooner they go off than Vasechkin, on a bike, brandishing an umbrella, attacks a giant... That is, a windmill...

Cast

Dmitri BarkovPetrov
Inga IlmMasha Startseva
Inna AlenikovaFrench teacher
Sofiko ChiaureliManana's Grandmother
Egor DruzhininVasechkin

