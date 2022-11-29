Not Available

Vaccine Nation

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    This documentary challenges the assumption that vaccines are safe. The use of heavy metals such as mercury, connections to autism and the high number of vaccines given at a very young age to children are among the arguments presented. The story chronicles the nightmare of parents who lost a child soon after a vaccination series and the father was sent to prison for murdering his child but was later released. Government cover-ups and deceptions with corruption in the scientific community are illustrated by those featured in Vaccine Nation.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images