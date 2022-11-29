Not Available

This documentary challenges the assumption that vaccines are safe. The use of heavy metals such as mercury, connections to autism and the high number of vaccines given at a very young age to children are among the arguments presented. The story chronicles the nightmare of parents who lost a child soon after a vaccination series and the father was sent to prison for murdering his child but was later released. Government cover-ups and deceptions with corruption in the scientific community are illustrated by those featured in Vaccine Nation.