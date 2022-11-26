Not Available

A young married couple, Arianna and Milo, are delighted by the birth of their first child. But, of course, six months later everything is different: for the young woman, daily life in their apartment in the suburbs of Torino has become a grueling routine focused exclusively on the child. The economic crisis and postpartum depression deeply affect the woman's life as she desperately tries to find herself again. Debut director Giorgio Cugno built his visually impressive project upon authentic details and claustrophobic atmosphere.