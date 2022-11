Not Available

An episode from "A Bird and a Worm" series. Unable to fly by itself, a bird watches longingly a group of merry fliers. Seeing that even a snail has figured out how to fly, the bird gets an idea and makes its own flying machine. But the device falls apart quickly and the bird crashes down. When the furious bird notices its worst enemy, the worm, coming out of the makeshift aircraft, the chase begins.