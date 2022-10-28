Not Available

Vadacurry

  • Comedy
  • Romance
  • Thriller

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Meeka Entertainment

Satish (Jai), is a newly appointed medical representative, who is basically a family man, living with his brother an auto-rickshaw driver. Sathish is always embarrassed about his mobile phone, and much to his delight picks up a phone which is left carelessly by its owner at a tea shop. The mobile phone gets him into trouble and his carefree life with girlfriend Naveena (Swathi) turns upside down.

Cast

JaiSathish
Swathi ReddyNaveena
Balaji PatturajKarikalan
Misha GhoshalNaveena's Friend
Venkat PrabhuSpecial Appearance
Premgi AmarenSpecial Appearance

