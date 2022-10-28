Not Available

Satish (Jai), is a newly appointed medical representative, who is basically a family man, living with his brother an auto-rickshaw driver. Sathish is always embarrassed about his mobile phone, and much to his delight picks up a phone which is left carelessly by its owner at a tea shop. The mobile phone gets him into trouble and his carefree life with girlfriend Naveena (Swathi) turns upside down.