Vadakkumnadhan

Iringannoor Bharathan Pisharody, professor at the Sanskrit University, a very knowledgeable man with a keen interest in the Vedas, astrology and Kathakali, author of several critical works and winner of numerous awards, is the central character of Vadakkum Nathan. Meera (Padmapriya) is his student and murapennu. Both families have agreed to their wedding and a date has been fixed. But when the auspicious day dawns and the bride arrives at the mandapam the groom has disappeared. Years pass. No one knows Bharathan's whereabouts.Then one day his mother and younger brother on a pilgrimage to the holy shrines of Haridwar, Kedarnath, Rishikesh and Rudraprayag, meet Bharathan on the foothills of the Himalayas. From there unfolds the touching story of Vadakkum Nathan.