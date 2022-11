Not Available

Dr. Arjun Singh (Nana Patekar) is a leading doctor specializing in psycology. His wife Jyoti (Anupama Verma) is much younger in age than him. Not completely fulfilled, this leads her to have an extra-marital affair with Dr. Singh's close friend. Dr. Singh inadvertently finds out about this affair, and decides to plot vengeance, so venomous that it will place his close friend, his wife, his brother, and he himself in mortal danger.