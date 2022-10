Not Available

Vaadhyar film directed by debutant Nidheesh Sakthi and written by Rajesh Raghavan about a government school teacher named Anoop Krishnan, his dream is to become an MBA holder, but circumstances force him to take up teaching profession. He is chosen to work at Kottapuram Saraswathi Vilasam U.P.School, he doesn't do his job properly as he works there with no interest and the problems that occur leads to the rest of the story.