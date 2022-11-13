Vadio - I Am Not A Poet

Not Available

Abandoning a life of petty crime, David strives to fulfill his life-long ambition to become a professional singer of Fado, Portugal's popular folk-song. Together with his best friend Adriano, he starts performing on Lisbon's Fado Vadio circuit to perfect his craft, but whilst Adriano's strong voice swiftly brings him paid gigs, David struggles. Vadio is a human portrait of redemption, perhaps unattainable through music but possible with poetry. Unfortunately, David doesn't want to be a poet. It is a love story for a bygone Lisbon and Fado, where people still find catharsis singing songs about their sorrows.