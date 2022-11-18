Not Available

Vagabunda is the story of young girl (Flor), well aware about her seductive skills, who arrives from an unknown place into a small town in Verazcruz where she is protected by the widowed father of a family who has two sons; one married and the other one lame. After weighting possibilities she ends up dividing the family to get the benefits of the family patrimony causing the married man to killed his pregnant wife, fact that is covered up by his father. At his sister in law's funeral, the head of the family announced his wedding with Flor which takes place before the burial. But since the now widowed son was cheating with Flor, he ends up being killed by his father as he did when killing his pregnant wife, Perla, giving this initial sensual movie a tragic end.