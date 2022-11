Not Available

'When Everybody was Asleep' is the story of Bibi, a well loved, elderly midwife in a small village. When Bibi married, her husband promised to take her on a pilgrimage to Mecca, and, although he never forgot his promise, he passed away before he could keep it. After years of waiting, Bibi finally has the chance to make the pilgrimage, but her advanced age makes the journey more difficult than it ever was before