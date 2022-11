Not Available

After a daring daylight bank robbery, a band of gun-toting thugs hole up in an abandoned house in the slums of the city in hopes of evading the police. Along with an innocent young schoolgirl they have taken hostage, the gang waits through the night for their chance to abscond with the cash and skip town. But little do they know that a deranged, drug-addled vagrant lives in the attic. He wants the money for himself and will stop at nothing to get it.